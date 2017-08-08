Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Stuff for Students August 8, 2017
Help Colorado students receive the "stuff" they need to succeed! The stuff for students drive runs through the end of august. Learn more on 9news.com. Supplies can be dropped off at any Denver metro area and boulder Larry H. Miller Dealership location. www.LHMauto.com
KUSA 11:30 AM. MDT August 08, 2017
