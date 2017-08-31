Lasair Aeshetic Health - August 31, 2017
Coolsculpting from the certified experts at Llasair Aesthetic Health can get you to the body you've always wanted. The first 20 callers today save money and time with 25% off Coolsculpting packages featuring the new "Cool Mini". Don't forget about "Guys Night Out" Thursday, September 21st at 5:30pm. RSVP and make your appointment right now by calling, 303-782-5082 or online at www.Lasair.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 12:20 PM. MDT August 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Bear, 2 cubs euthanized after hikers charged at on…Aug 31, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
-
Kasich, Hickenlooper detail plan to strengthen…Aug 31, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
-
There were even more dinosaur bones found in ThorntonAug 31, 2017, 11:30 a.m.