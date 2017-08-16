Lasair Aesthetic Health August 16, 2017

Coolsculpting from the certified experts at Lasair Aesthetic Health can get you to the body you've always wanted. The first 20 callers today will get 25% off Coolsculpting packages featuring the new Cool Advantage Tool. Make your appointment by calling, 3

KUSA 11:14 AM. MDT August 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories