Lasair Aesthetic Health - June 5, 2017
Coolsculpting from the certified experts at Lasair Aesthetic Health can get you to the body you've always wanted. The first 20 callers today save money and time with 25% off Coolsculpting packages featuring the new Cool Advantage Tool. Make your appointme
KUSA 11:45 AM. MDT June 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wildlife sanctuary euthanizes 11 animals
-
'Scream' robber sentenced to 1,888 years in prison
-
Tuesday overnight forecast
-
Could it be? Air Force One over Colorado? Sorta
-
Man arrested in Logan County fire that scorched 32,000 acres Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:13 PM. MDT April 25, 2017
-
Youth sports leagues cracking down on outspoken parents
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Police investigating possible road rage death in Greeley
-
Colorado passes tough penalty for texting while driving
More Stories
-
Sentencing for man who shot Centennial doctorJun. 5, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
-
7-Day ForecastJan. 3, 2017, 10:25 a.m.
-
It's June, but there are still huge piles of snow on…Jun. 5, 2017, 12:20 p.m.