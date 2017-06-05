Lasair Aesthetic Health - June 5, 2017

Coolsculpting from the certified experts at Lasair Aesthetic Health can get you to the body you've always wanted. The first 20 callers today save money and time with 25% off Coolsculpting packages featuring the new Cool Advantage Tool. Make your appointme

KUSA 11:45 AM. MDT June 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories