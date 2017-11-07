Lasair Aesthetic Health - November 7, 2017
Coolsculpting from the certified experts at Lasair Aesthetic Health can get you to the body you've always wanted. The first 20 callers today save 25% off Coolsculpting packages. Make your appointment by calling 303-782-5082 or online at www.Lasair.com. Don't forget about Lasair's open house November 9th. Dr. Parker also demonstrates her procedures on Facebook Live every Thursday at 6pm. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 12:10 PM. MST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Plane registered to former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay…Nov. 7, 2017, 1:44 p.m.
-
1 injured in Green Valley Ranch shootingNov. 7, 2017, 12:14 p.m.
-
Texas church shooter previously escaped mental…Nov. 7, 2017, 11:35 a.m.