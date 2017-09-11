Lasair Aesthetic Health - September 11, 2017

Coolsculpting from the certified experts at Lasair Aesthetic Health can get you to the body you've always wanted. The first 20 callers today save money and time with 25% off Coolsculpting packages featuring the new "Cool Mini". Don't forget about "Guy's Night Out" Thursday, September 21st at 5:30pm. RSVP and make your appointment right now by calling 303-782-5082 or online at www.Lasair.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. 

KUSA 11:59 AM. MDT September 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories