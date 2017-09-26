Lasair Aesthetic Health - September 2, 2017

Coolsculpting from the certified experts at Lasair Aesthetic Health can get you to the body you've always wanted. The first 20 callers today save money and time with 25% off Coolsculpting packages featuring the new Petite hand pieces. RSVP and make your appointment right now by calling, 303-782-5082 or online at, www.Lasair.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 1:24 PM. MDT September 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories