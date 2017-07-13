Lifetime Windows and Siding July 13, 2017
Save on your energy bills this summer. Replacement windows from Lifetime Windows and Siding are backed by a lifetime, transferable warranty. The windows are not only attractive but they're also energy-efficient with the energy star rating. 1.800.GETWINDOWS www.LifetimeWindowsColorado.com THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.
KUSA 11:53 AM. MDT July 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
CDOT auditor charges more than $20K to state credit…Jul 13, 2017, 11:52 a.m.
-
Know your Colorado history: 9 things that happened in JulyJul 13, 2017, 12:01 p.m.
-
House goes up in flames in Lefthand CanyonJul 13, 2017, 5:16 a.m.