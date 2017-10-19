Lifetime Windows and Siding - October 19, 2017

It's their biggest sale of the year! So what are you waiting for? Give them a call, 800.GET.WINDOWS or  303.934.4508 and cash in on the year-end blowout with $300 off each Infinity from Marvin window, $500 off patio doors and $2500 off siding. They even offer 18 months same as cash financing! For more information visit www.LifetimeWindowsColorado.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 11:16 AM. MDT October 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories