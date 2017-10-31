Livewell Center - October 31, 2017

There is hope for anyone with chronic fatigue. It's real and it's treatable. Dr. Carrie Lousie Daenell cured herself and she may be able to help you recover your vitality and energy. Call now, 303.399.8050. The first 20 callers receive their initial consultation for only $199, which is $150 off. Learn more about Dr. Daenell's practice via Facebook and online at www.DRDaenell.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 12:58 PM. MDT October 31, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories