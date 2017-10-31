Livewell Center - October 31, 2017
There is hope for anyone with chronic fatigue. It's real and it's treatable. Dr. Carrie Lousie Daenell cured herself and she may be able to help you recover your vitality and energy. Call now, 303.399.8050. The first 20 callers receive their initial consultation for only $199, which is $150 off. Learn more about Dr. Daenell's practice via Facebook and online at www.DRDaenell.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 12:58 PM. MDT October 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Suspect in fatal Utah shooting could be linked to…Oct 31, 2017, 11:28 a.m.
-
Fired Florida coach Jim McElwain still owes CSU moneyOct 31, 2017, 10:34 a.m.
-
Elway pleased with effort, will evaluate quarterback…Oct 31, 2017, 12:41 a.m.