Logan County Fair - August 2, 2017

There's going to be a dance party at the Logan County Fair every night from August 8 through 13th. There's so much to do and see: pro bull riding, demolition derby and cool concerts. For the entire schedule of events, concert lineup and tickets go online to www.LCFair.org or call 970.522.0888. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 12:18 PM. MDT August 02, 2017

