Lohi Lipo Laser Clinic July 10, 2017

Call today and save! Sculpsure is only $1,200 for one treatment area. This is $250 off. With one phone call you're on your way to a leaner figure! 303.331.2005    THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT.  THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 9:46 AM. MDT July 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories