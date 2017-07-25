MD Body and Med Spa July 25, 2017

Let the body-shaping pros at MD Body and Med Spa shape your body with non-invasive fat loss technology at 25% off. 303.220.1100 www.MDBodyAndMedSpa.com  THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT.  THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 11:21 AM. MDT July 25, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories