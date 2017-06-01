MD Body & Med Spa - June 1, 2017
Get 25% off any Coolsculpting package at MD Body & Med Spa. Call 303.330.1100 to book your free consultation. With a new location in Fort Collins you should have no excuse to get that bikini body. Visit them online at www.MDBodyAndMedSpa.com. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.
KUSA 2:24 PM. MDT June 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wildlife sanctuary euthanizes 11 animals
-
'Scream' robber sentenced to 1,888 years in prison
-
Tuesday overnight forecast
-
Could it be? Air Force One over Colorado? Sorta
-
Man arrested in Logan County fire that scorched 32,000 acres Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:13 PM. MDT April 25, 2017
-
Youth sports leagues cracking down on outspoken parents
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Police investigating possible road rage death in Greeley
-
Colorado passes tough penalty for texting while driving
More Stories
-
Night that ends in deadly restaurant shooting…Jun. 1, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
-
Legislation in honor of fallen Trooper Cody Donahue signedJun. 1, 2017, 11:41 a.m.
-
WATCH: Trump will announce plans for Paris climate…Jun. 1, 2017, 1:36 p.m.