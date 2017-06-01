MD Body & Med Spa - June 1, 2017

Get 25% off any Coolsculpting package at MD Body & Med Spa. Call 303.330.1100 to book your free consultation. With a new location in Fort Collins you should have no excuse to get that bikini body. Visit them online at www.MDBodyAndMedSpa.com. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT.  THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 2:24 PM. MDT June 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories