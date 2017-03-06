MD Body & Med Spa - March 6, 2017

Schedule your free consultation at 303.220.1100 to find out how Coolsculpting at MD Body & Med Spa can work for you, now with a new location in Fort Collins. Learn more online, www.MDBodyandMedSpa.com.

KUSA 2:34 PM. MST March 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories