MD Body & Med Spa - September 4, 2017

MD Body and Med Spa is the number one Coolsculpting provider in Colorado with over 7,000 procedures performed. The first 15 callers at 303.220.1100 will receive 25% off any Coolsculpting package. Schedule your free consultation to find out how Coolsculpti

KUSA 1:54 PM. MDT September 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories