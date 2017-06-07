Metro State University - June 7, 2017
Spend a beautiful Colorado summer evening under the stars on Metro State University's Auraria campus. The Summer Soiree takes place this Saturday, June 10th at 6:30 pm. Enjoy cocktails, dinner and incredible music. Proceeds go to the Steve and Ruthie Jordan Scholarship Fund. For tickets and more information go to www.MSUDenver.edu. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 12:55 PM. MDT June 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wildlife sanctuary euthanizes 11 animals
-
'Scream' robber sentenced to 1,888 years in prison
-
Tuesday overnight forecast
-
Could it be? Air Force One over Colorado? Sorta
-
Man arrested in Logan County fire that scorched 32,000 acres Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:13 PM. MDT April 25, 2017
-
Youth sports leagues cracking down on outspoken parents
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Police investigating possible road rage death in Greeley
-
Colorado passes tough penalty for texting while driving
More Stories
-
Plea deal reached for second teen in HS attack plotJun. 7, 2017, 9:28 a.m.
-
Comey to Congress: President Trump told him 'I need loyalty'Jun. 7, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
-
Singer who lost hearing at CSU wows America's Got…Jun. 7, 2017, 11:07 a.m.