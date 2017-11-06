On Havana Street, Art 2C - November 6, 2017
The businesses along Havana Street have come to view public art as an economic development tool, adding value and beauty to the business district. The sculptures in the 2017-2018 "Art 2C on Havana" exhibition will be on display through September of next year. They are all available for purchase. You can get all the details about the sculptures and their locations at www.OnHavanaStreet.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 2:32 PM. MST November 06, 2017
