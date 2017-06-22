Outreach opportunities with Heritage Christian Center

Community initiative or volunteering. (Photo: anyaberkut)

ARTICLE PROVIDED BY HERITAGE CHRISTIAN CENTER FOR COLORADO & COMPANY

The Heritage Christian Center Community Outreach Team consists of an army of faithful volunteers. Each week, the Heritage Outreach Team hits the streets of the Denver / Aurora Metro area to help those in need.

Heritage Food Box Program

For more than three decades, Heritage Christian Center has been distributing food to its surrounding community. Heritage Christian Center distributes thousands of pounds of food weekly through its food box program consisting of fresh produce, canned and boxed goods, clothing, shoes, diapers, toiletries, and many other non-perishables to families in need.

Heritage Rapid Response Team

The Heritage Christian Center Rapid Response team prepares for and is ready to respond to emergencies or disasters in our community and beyond.

The Heritage Christian Center Rapid Response Team trains God’s people for grief ministry and deploys crisis-trained volunteers to provide emotional and spiritual care to those affected by man-made or natural disasters.

The team provides boots, blankets, gloves, hats, shoes, and more to those living on the streets of our community. We take hot food to the streets, for those that can not get access to a community shelter.

World Missions Outreach

The Heritage Christian Center World Missions Teams have gone to Mexico, China, India, Russia, the Ivory Coast, Nigeria and other areas of the world where people are in perilous physical and spiritual needs; delivering various non-perishable supplies, including clothing, toiletries, school supplies, water and Bibles translated to their language.

Heritage Christian Center is very mindful of India’s desperation and they are passionate about contributing to the well being of the people. Heritage Christian Center has funded the construction of 17 churches in India.

“You see, a church in a third world country is not like a church as we see it in the United States” says Dennis Leonard, “a church in a third world country is the main community gathering place. The Church is where most families not only go for worship, but also for medical care, food, needed supplies; in essence, it’s their spiritual and ER nucleus.”

To get involved, click here to fill out and submit a form of interest.

