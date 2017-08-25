Pampers at Sam's Club - August 25, 2017

With the "Scan and Go" app, busy moms can scan, shop and skip the checkout lines at Sam's Club. Right now enjoy $6 off Pampers products. Tomorrow, August 26th, visit the Lone Tree Sam's Club from 1-4 pm for your chance to win free Pampers merchandise while it lasts. Download the "Scan and Go" app today and learn more online, www.SamsClub.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 12:12 PM. MDT August 25, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories