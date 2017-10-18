Plexaderm - October 18, 2017
We've all wasted money on beauty products that just didn't work. This one does, you can see it in the pictures and the videos. Right now, all Colorado & Company viewers can receive Plexaderm for up to 50% off along with free shipping. Order yours online at www.Plexaderm.com or give them a call at 1.800.906.6743, but you need to call now because supplied are limited. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 1:20 PM. MDT October 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
FBI helps rescue 84 children from sex traffickingOct 18, 2017, 11:13 a.m.
-
Metro Denver submits official bid for Amazon HQ2Oct 18, 2017, 1:35 p.m.
-
Teens break into Parker home, throw a partyOct 18, 2017, 12:05 p.m.