Plexaderm - October 6, 2017
We've all wasted money on beauty products that just didn't work. This one does, you can see it in the pictures and the videos. Right now, all Colorado & Company viewers can receive Plexaderm for up to 50% off along with free shipping. Order yours online at at www.Plexaderm.com or give them a call at 1-800- 906-6743, but you need to call now because supplied are limited. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 1:17 PM. MDT October 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Officer accused of sexually assaulting woman he was…Oct. 6, 2017, 11:47 a.m.
-
Beer drinkers left looking for place to pee following GABFOct. 6, 2017, 12:32 p.m.
-
Artist behind Denver's ‘Big Blue Bear' sculpture…Oct. 6, 2017, 10:51 a.m.