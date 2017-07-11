Plexaderm Skincare July 11, 2017
Get rid of those bags under your eyes with Plexaderm Skincare. Try a bottle of Plexaderm risk free. Call 1.800.906.6743 www.Plexaderm.com THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.
KUSA 12:20 PM. MDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Rep. Perlmutter drops out of Colorado governor's raceJul 11, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
-
9 best Prime Day deals under $20 to buy at lunch!Jul 10, 2017, 2:11 p.m.
-
People not following fire bans in Summit CountyJul 11, 2017, 7:30 a.m.