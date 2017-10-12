Power Swabs - October 12, 2017

Take the steps to have a whiter smile and more kissable mouth today. If you call right now, you can take advantage of a Power Swabs special offer just for Colorado & Company viewers. Buy 2 Power Swabs kits, get 1 free. That includes 3 free Quick Sticks. Shipping is also free. Supplies are limited so don't wait to call. To order call 800.489.9733 or online at www.PowerSwabs.com . THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 12:57 PM. MDT October 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories