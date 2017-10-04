Power Swabs - October 4, 2017

Take the steps to have a whiter smile and more kissable mouth today. Call 800.489.9733 to order. If you call right now, you can take advantage of a Power Swabs special offer just for Colorado & Company viewers. Buy 2 Power Swabs kits, get 1 free. That includes 3 free Quick Sticks. Shipping is also free. Supplies are limited so don't wait to call. Go online to order at www.PowerSwabs.com.  THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 11:38 AM. MDT October 04, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories