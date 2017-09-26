Power Swabs - September 26, 2017

Take the steps to have a whiter smile and more kissable mouth today. Call 800.489.9733 to order Power Swabs. If you call right now, you can take advantage of a Power Swabs special offer just for Colorado & Company viewers. Buy 2 Power Swabs kits, get 1 free. That includes 3 free Quick Sticks. Supplies are limited so don't wait to call or go online to order at www.PowerSwabs.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 1:28 PM. MDT September 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories