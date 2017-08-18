Protect Your Eyes from the Eclipse August 18, 2017
Make sure you're protecting your eyes during the great american eclipse. Like doctor Emerson said, get all the tips, information and instructions on how to build your own eclipse pin hole projector go to www.ASRS.org/eclipse
KUSA 11:27 AM. MDT August 18, 2017
