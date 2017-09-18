Raising Cane's - September 18, 2017

Raising Cane's opens tomorrow in castle rock. The first 100 paying customers will get a commemorative tshirt and a free box combo gift card. for more information, check out their facebook page. just search raising cane's castle rock or go to facebook dot

KUSA 1:03 PM. MDT September 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories