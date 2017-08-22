Rejuvenation on the Rox - August 22, 2017

Any Coolsculpting package is 25% off and you'll receive two free Exilis Elite treatments. The number is 720.328.9094. The email address is RNRBody@Gmail.com. Buy 3 Microneedling sessions with PRP and receive one free! For wrinkles, Botox is $10 a unit and  Juvederm $475 syringe. Enjoy 12 months financing interest free or 24 to 36 month financing with current interest rate. Learn about all services online at www.RejuvenationOnTheRox.com. PRODUCTS & SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 12:19 PM. MDT August 22, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories