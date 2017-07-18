Rejuvenation on the Rox - July 18, 2017

Take $500 off Coolsculpting for any three small areas. Plus, when you purchase 6 Exilis Elite Skin Tightening treatments, you'll get 2 additional ones free! Facial fillers are $475 per syringe and Botox is $10 a unit. The number is 720.328.9094, the email address is RNRBody@gmail.com. Sign-up for 12 months interest free financing. All services are online at www.RejuvenationOnTheRox.com. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT.  THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 12:14 PM. MDT July 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories