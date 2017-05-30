Rejuvenation on the Rox - May 29. 2017

Now get $500 off any three small areas. And 25% off any skin tightening package. Call 720.328.9094 or go online to www.RejuvenationOnTheRox.com. You can also email them at RNRBody@gmail.com. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT.  THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 2:22 PM. MDT May 30, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories