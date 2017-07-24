Renewal by Andersen July 21, 2017

Take $300 off every window and $800 off every patio door..call 303.968.3277 and schedule your free window diagnosis with Renewal by Andersen Replacement Windows. 303.968.3277 www.MyDenverWindows.com   THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT.  THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 12:27 PM. MDT July 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories