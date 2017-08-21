Renewal By Andersen Replacement Windows - August 21, 2017
Take advantage of Renewal By Andersen's summer special...buy 4 windows and save $1,000. Call 303.968.3277 to schedule your free window diagnosis. Receive a down-to-the-penny price that's good for one year. This is with no money down, no payments and no interest for one year! Visit www.MyDenverWindow.com for more information. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 2:06 PM. MDT August 21, 2017
