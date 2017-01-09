Reveal Body Contouring Centers Coolsculpting January 9, 2016
Mention Colorado & Company when you call Reveal Body Contouring Centers to book your free consultation. Give yourself the gift of a slimmer waistline! The number is 720-296-5968. Learn more online at www.FreezeItAway.com.
KUSA 11:23 AM. MST January 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wind makes for wacky Christmas weather
-
14-year-old shot in Jefferson County
-
Broomfield 'Christmas House' being sold
-
Family sues Swedish Medical over death of son
-
Coroner rules deaths murder-suicide
-
Decorations meant to inspire community
-
Sunday overnight forecast
-
A perfect vision of running
-
Last-minute travelers reunite with families
-
Harpist entertains at Boulder hardware store
More Stories
-
High winds overturn large vehicles, evacuate…Jan. 9, 2017, 9:28 a.m.
-
Possible measles exposure in Denver-Boulder areaJan. 9, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
Snow, wind will make for tough travelJan. 9, 2017, 8:46 a.m.