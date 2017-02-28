Reveal Body Contouring Centers February 28, 2017

Whether you choose 25% off Coolsculpting or today's incredible $199 deal on Zerona, you'll enjoy diamond level service from Reveal Body Contouring Centers! Call 720.296.5968 to book your free consultation today! Or online at www.FreezeItAway.com.

KUSA 11:53 AM. MST February 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories