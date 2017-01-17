Reveal Body Contouring Centers January 17, 2017
Get slim in 2017! Reveal Body Contouring Centers offers the latest advancement in Coolsculpting at two locations. Mention Colorado & Company when you call to book your free consultation. Call 720-296-5968. Learn more online at www.FreezeItAway.com.
KUSA 12:14 PM. MST January 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories
-
3 killed, 1 injured in Conejos County shootingJan 16, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
-
Denver woman among victims killed at music festival…Jan 16, 2017, 10:13 p.m.
-
Paid parking begins at Cherry Creek MallJan 17, 2017, 6:37 a.m.