Reveal Body Contouring Centers January 19, 2017
Get slim in 2017! Reveal Body Contouring Centers offers the latest advancement in Coolsculpting at two locations. Mention Colorado & Company when you call to book your free consultation. Call 720-296-5968. Learn more online at www.FreezeItAway.com.
KUSA 11:27 AM. MST January 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police destroying bike used in motorcycle rally
-
Denver buying one-way bus tickets for homeless
-
Two dead after car crash in Evergreen
-
Teenager helps save mother's life
-
Trump inauguration events begin today
-
Out-of-state family sends Craig Police a pizza
-
Loveland shuts down pair of ski lifts
-
Police enforcing strict smoking ban
More Stories
-
DPD destroys motorcycle in gathering that blocked I-25Jan 19, 2017, 7:23 a.m.
-
Trump's inauguration: Who's performing, who said no…Jan 19, 2017, 7:02 a.m.
-
Broncos agree to terms with Brock Olivo as special…Jan 19, 2017, 9:41 a.m.