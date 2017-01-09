Reveal Body Contouring Centers January 9, 2016

Whether you choose Coolsculpting or Zerona, you'll enjoy diamond level service and a great deal from Reveal Body Contouring Centers! Consultations are free and financing is available. Call 720.296.5968 or visit www.FreezeItAway.com.

KUSA 11:22 AM. MST January 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories