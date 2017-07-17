Reveal Body Contouring Centers July 17, 2017

Reveal Body Contouring Centers offers the latest advancement in Coolsculpting at two locations, Cherry Creek and Greenwood Village. The first 10 callers will receive 25% off any Coolsculpting package. Mention Colorado & Company when you call to book your

KUSA 11:16 AM. MDT July 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories