Reveal Body Contouring Centers - July 19, 2017
Reveal Body Contouring Centers offers the latest advancement in Coolsculpting at two locations - Cherry Creek and Greenwood Village. The first 10 callers will receive 25% off any Coolsculpting package. Mention Colorado & Company when you call to book your free consultation. The number is 720-296-5968. Learn more online at www.FreezeItAway.com. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 12:35 PM. MDT July 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
A 'horrific privilege': The untold story behind the…Jul 19, 2017, 12:01 p.m.
-
CDOT is giving away breathalyzers to help you avoid…Jul 19, 2017, 1:48 a.m.
-
Man fatally shot near NE Denver gas stationJul 19, 2017, 10:18 a.m.