Reveal Body Contouring Centers - March 7, 2017

Find the latest in Coolsculpting technology at Reveal Body Contouring Centers. The first 10 callers will receive 25% off any Coolsculpting package. Mention Colorado & Company when you call 720-296-5968 to book your free consultation. Learn more online at

KUSA 12:31 PM. MST March 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories