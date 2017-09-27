Safeway Signature Care Line - September 27, 2017

Safeway is your one stop shop this cold and flu season. Your local store carries healthy organics to add to your diet and the Safeway Signature Care Line to bring you back to health. Find these recipes online at www.Safeway.com/SignatureCare. We've also posted them to our Colorado & Company Facebook page. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 1:39 PM. MDT September 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories