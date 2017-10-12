Senior Source, Medicare Enrollment - October 12, 2017

If the whole Medicare enrollment process has you frustrated leaving you with many questions, help is on the way! Medicare open enrollment period begins Sunday, October 15th and closes December 7th. Take action now by visiting www.Medicare.gov or by calling a "ship" counselor at 888.696.7213.

KUSA 12:59 PM. MDT October 12, 2017

