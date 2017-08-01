Smith Cosmetic Surgery - August 1, 2017

Make an informed choice when it comes to your own facial cosmetic procedure. Dr. Brent Smith will develop the right plan for you and your budget. Initial consultations are complimentary. Also receive complimentary computer imaging during your first visit. To schedule your consultation, call Dr. Brent Smith's office at 303-741-2211, or go online to www.SmithCosmeticSurgery.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 12:15 PM. MDT August 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories