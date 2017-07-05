Smith Cosmetic Surgery - July 4, 2017

Receiver complimentary computer imaging during your first visit to Smith Cosmetic Surgery. This will give a preview of what your potential results will look like. Schedule your free consultation by calling 303.741.2211 or online to www.SmithCosmeticSurgery.com. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT.  THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 1:48 PM. MDT July 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories