Smith Cosmetic Surgery - September 4, 2017
Make an informed choice when it comes to your own facial cosmetic procedure. Call Dr. Brent Smith, he will develop the right plan for you and your budget. Initial consultations are complimentary. Also receive complimentary computer imaging during your fir
KUSA 1:47 PM. MDT September 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Irma now 2nd-fiercest Atlantic storm on recordSep. 4, 2017, 3:10 p.m.
-
Can you feel it? 20 degree temperature drop in…Sep. 5, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
-
Students protest President Trump's plans to end DACASep. 5, 2017, 11:05 a.m.