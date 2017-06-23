Sorbabes - June 23, 2017
Try a Sorbabe's float this weekend at the Denver Flea. The 13th Annual Pop-up Summer Market is inside the former K-Mart building at 363 S. Broadway from 10 am until 6 pm Saturday and Sunday. Sorbabes can also be found at your local Safeway store. For more
KUSA 1:57 PM. MDT June 23, 2017
