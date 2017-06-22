The best bathing suit for your body

Women swimsuit types (Photo: colorcocktail)

ARTICLE PROVIDED BY COLORADO & COMPANY

For many of us, shopping for bathing suits causes as much stress as public speaking. Fruit and geometry enter our vernacular as we describe ourselves as pears, apples, squares, triangles or trapezoids. There is a better way to get the best suit on your body without all the anxiety. Start with the one feature you want to address and work from there.

Here are some tips:

If you have a small chest: Go for bathing suits that have ruffles or other embellishments at the top.

If you have a larger chest: Support yourself with underwires and thicker straps.

If you have a flat bottom: Again, go for the frills and bold patterns. Also, showing a little cheek can work wonders!

If you have an ample bottom: Go for solid bottoms and printed tops to balance you out. Don’t go skimpy, cover that booty so you’re not tugging on it all day!

If you have no waist: Create curves with designs that cut in at the waist

If you have plump flanks: Avoid the muffin top or cut in at the hip by opting for a high waisted bottoms or one piece suits.

