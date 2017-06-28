The Home Loan Arranger June 28, 2017

Get a free quote. It may save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars a month off your mortgage. Call Jason M. Ruedy 303.862.4742 www.TheHomeLoanArranger.com  THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT.  THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 12:35 PM. MDT June 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories