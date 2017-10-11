The Home Loan Arranger - October 11, 2017

Mention Colorado & Company when you call Jason Ruedy at 303.862.4742. He'll offer you a free quote and then your first payment won't be due until after the holidays - January 1st, 2018. That's extra spending money! current refinance rates are based off a

KUSA 12:04 PM. MDT October 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories